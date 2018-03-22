FRONCZAK, James E.

FRONCZAK - James E. Of Sanborn, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Mt. St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, NY. He was born in Buffalo, NY, on January 18, 1939, the son of the late Myron and Martha (Krysztof) Fronczak. Mr. Fronczak graduated from Seneca Vocational High School. He began his career on July 1, 1956 with the Sanborn Phone Company, later known as the Iroquois Telephone and the Independent Telephone Company. In 1971 he became the manager of Contel Telephone Co., which became GTE Sanborn, NY, retiring in 1994 as manager for the New York State operations. Mr. Fronczak was a member of the Sanborn Lions Club, the Sanborn Fire Company and the Sanborn Historical Society. He was the husband of the late Pauline M. (Mielke) Fronczak, who passed away on November 21, 2008. Mr. Fronczak is survived by his sister-in-law Marcia Fronczak, many nieces, nephews and friends. He was the brother of the late Norbert and Richard Fronczak. His family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY, where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. Memorials may be made in his name to the Dominican Nuns of Perpetual Rosary, 335 Doat Street, Buffalo, NY 14221. Interment in Mt. View Cemetery, Town of Cambria, NY. For guest register, visit us online at

