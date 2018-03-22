Evans Bank CEO's total compensation climbs 22 percent

Last year was a good year for Evans Bank, as well as its president and CEO, David J. Nasca.

Nasca's total compensation rose 22 percent last year, bolstered by a 7 percent increase in his base salary. The Hamburg-based bank he leads had record-high profits of $10.5 million in 2017. The bank also reached $1 billion in deposits for the first time last year.

Nasca's total compensation was $884,999, up from $722,800 a year ago, according to a regulatory filing. His base salary increased to $453,271 from $423,468 in 2016.

Nasca's total compensation was 16 times that of the median of annual total compensation for all Evans employees other than the CEO. Evans' median total compensation — meaning half of Evans' employees collected less than that amount and half collected more — was $54,320.

Also, Kimberley Minkel of the NFTA and Christina Orsi of the University at Buffalo are set to join Evans' board of directors.

Minkel is the NFTA's president and executive director. Orsi is associate vice president of UB's office of economic development.

“Their unique skill sets in business, regulated industries, and economic development will add depth and diversity to an already talented and exceptional board of directors," Nasca said. They are on track to be elected to three-year terms at the annual shareholders meeting.

Adding Minkel and Orsi will bring the size of Evans' board to 13 members. John O'Brien is retiring March 31, and Lee Wortham, who is already on the board, will succeed him as chairman.

The bank's annual shareholders meeting is scheduled for April 26 at its headquarters.