Elma woman charged with DWI after crashing into Grand Island home

An Elma woman who crashed into a home on Grand Island on Wednesday night was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Fieldstone Drive. The driver, identified as Karen Potocin, 60, failed field sobriety tests at the scene and was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation and treatment after complaining of pain, the Sheriff's Office said.

Potocin was charged with DWI, speeding and failure to keep right, the Sheriff's Office said. She was later released from the hospital to a sober third party.

The Grand Island building inspector was called to the scene to evaluate the condition of the home, authorities said.