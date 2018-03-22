DZIERZEWSKI, Patricia A. (Kish)

March 19, 2018, age 75, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Harry J. Dzierzewski; dearest mother of Denise and John (Rita); grandmother of Daniel and Joseph; sister of the late Richard (late Donna) Kish; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at St. Bernard Church, 1990 Clinton St., at 9 AM (please assemble at Church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Legion, VFW or the VA Medical Center of your choice. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com