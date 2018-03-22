DOLL, Andre Christopher (Dre)

DOLL - Andre Christopher "Dre" Of South Wales, March 17, 2018. Born as Andre Souza De Luz, he was the beloved son of Richard and Colleen (Tasker) Doll; loving brother of Diane Elizabeth Doll, Louis Fernando Doll and Lillian Andressa Souza da Luz Doll; grandson of James and Kathleen Tasker and Maureen (late Raymond Thomas) Doll. Visitation Friday from 5-8PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Funeral Service Saturday, 10AM, at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 374 Main St., East Aurora. Andre was a genuine person with a beautiful soul. He was well known for being an avid Sabres fan. Condolences and Directions available at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com