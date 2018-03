In this edition of the Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester from Buffalo Sports Page discuss news and signings of the week for the Bills, and an amended catch rule proposal.

Rundown

0:00 The Zay Jones situation and impact at WR

5:02 Grabbing a center in free agency

9:00 Marshall Newhouse is just a guy

11:14 Two-Minute Drill: Common sense catch proposal