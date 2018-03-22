Conversation about race to follow screening of 'The Blackness Project'

The conversation about race that began last month at the premiere of the locally-produced documentary film, “The Blackness Project,” continues at 5 p.m. March 24, when the film is screened in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. at West Ferry Street. Admission is $10.

An interactive community panel discussion will follow the screening. Panelists include Korey Green, writer, director and executive producer of the film; Peter Johnson, actor and executive producer; Rev. Joan Montagnes, pastor of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo; and a diverse group of local community members.

For more information about the film, visit theblacknessproject.org. A national tour is being planned for the film, in which African Americans speak candidly about their experiences.