CHIRICO, Lois J. (Selmensberger)

CHIRICO - Lois J. (nee Selmensberger)

March 19, 2018, age 89; beloved mother of Anthony H. (Maryann) and Herbert (Caren) Chirico; loving grandmother of Rebecca (Mark), Jennifer (Jeffrey), Anthony M. (Elizabeth), Philip, Seana, Dominic and Christopher; cherished great-grandmother of Justin, Haley and Morgan; she will be missed by many loving cousins and friends. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday from St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Rd. at 10:30 AM. Interment to immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Lois' memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com