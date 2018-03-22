Cheektowaga bank robbery suspect tied to attempted robberies last month

A Buffalo man charged with robbing a Cheektowaga bank on Wednesday is also the suspect in two attempted robberies on Feb. 20, according to Cheektowaga police.

Jorge W. Asencio, 40, of Walden Avenue, is accused of robbing the M&T Bank branch at 3700 Union Road shortly before 3:30 p.m., Cheektowaga police said in a news release.

Cheektowaga police also identified Asencio as the suspect in two attempted robberies within 5 minutes of each other on Feb. 20 in Cheektowaga. Those attempted robberies happened at the M&T Bank branch on Thruway Plaza Drive and Boost Mobile, 1526 Walden Ave.

Two customers inside the bank on Wednesday provided crucial information that helped police make the arrest, police said.

Asencio was arrested in a parking lot at the Walden Galleria. At the time of his arrest, Asencio was in possession of an opened gravity knife and cash from the bank, police said.