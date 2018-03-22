Ch. 4 weekend anchor Gray is leaving in a few weeks

When WIVB-TV (Channel 4) anchor Nalina Shapiro left the station on March 1, weekend anchor-reporter Callan Gray appeared to be up for a promotion to Shapiro's weekday anchor assignments.

Instead, Gray is looking for the exit sign as well.

According to sources, Gray is leaving the station after her contract runs out in a few weeks.

Channel 4 General Manager Dominic Mancuso declined comment about whether the station is losing its second female anchor in less than two months.

A 2013 Syracuse University graduate, Gray was about to celebrate her three-year anniversary at the station. She seemed to be the likely replacement for Shapiro on the station's 5:30 p.m. newscast and the 10 p.m. newscast on sister station WNLO-TV.

According to sources, Gray may be headed to a Minneapolis station instead.

Gray didn't return phone and email messages for comment.

Gray's move could have repercussions for WGRZ-TV since her boyfriend is Channel 2 reporter Danny Spewak. There are conflicting reports over whether Gray or Spewak has landed a job out-of-town. The one constant in the reports is that Gray is leaving Channel 4. The speculation and expectation inside their newsrooms is that they will leave together.

Spewak, who has been at the NBC affiliate for almost five years and is highly regarded as a reporter, also couldn't be reached for comment. He arrived in June of 2013, which means his contract most likely is up this June.

Since Channel 2's owner, Tegna, also owns a station in Minneapolis, that would appear to be a possible landing spot for Spewak if Gray is headed there.

If Gray and Spewak leave, it will be the second time in two months that a romance between two people who work for rival stations has affected both news departments.

Shapiro left Channel 4 in March to be with her boyfriend, former Channel 2 sportscaster Jonah Javad, after he landed a job in Dallas.

The Dallas market is No. 5 in the country, Minneapolis is No. 15 and Buffalo is No. 53.

Email: apergament@buffnews.com