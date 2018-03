BRUNDIGE-GAINEY, Rita

BRUNDIGE- GAINEY, Rita - Missing you is an understatement!

3 years and my heart hurts more now than the day you passed. Time has not helped, healed, or changed how much not having you here hurts. Your laughter, our talks, or just knowing you were always a call away. LOVE, YOUR BABY GIRL, AndRit - Present with the Lord, but I still miss you... OTHER 1/2 LOVE, YOUR SISTER LYNDA & FAMILY