Browns have won one game in two years, and they have same Super Bowl odds as Bills

Like mock drafts, Super Bowls odds change often and can vary widely, depending on the person doing the work.

Bovada's release Thursday of its post-free agency odds for winning Super Bowl 53 has gotten a lot of attention on social media.

The Bills are listed at 66-1 -- odds they share with Cleveland, Arizona and Washington. Miami is 70-1, Chicago is 80-1,Cincinnati is 90-1 and the New York Jets are the longest shot on the board at 100-1.

Of the teams that have the same odds as the Bills, consider that the Browns have won only one game in two years. Yes, they have been aggressive in free agency, and yes, they have the No. 1 and No. 4 overall draft picks. They also have a veteran bridge quarterback in former Bills QB Tyrod Taylor. The oddsmakers clearly expect Cleveland to be better than it has been.

The Cardinals were 8-8 last year but have changed coaches and are in need of a quarterback. Washington was 7-9 last year and acquired quarterback Alex Smith in a trade with the Chiefs but has undergone significant changes on defense.

The 66-1 to is actually better for the Bills than some other oddsmakers. VegasInsider.com has Buffalo at 100-1.