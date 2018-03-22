[BN] Blitz newsletter: NFL 'reviewing' Zay Jones incident

Bills WR Zay Jones was released from police custody early Wednesday morning after his bizarre and bloody incident. An NFL spokesman said the league is "reviewing the matter."

Jones' father, Robert, tweeted Wednesday that his son is "gonna be fine." Jones has a is due in Los Angeles Municipal Court on April 11.

Bills reportedly host workouts with top QBs: Bills GM Brandon Beane has maintained that he isn't talking with teams about trading up in the draft because he has hardly gotten to know the top quarterbacks. Well, he got that ball moving this week as the Bills reportedly hosted workouts with UCLA's Josh Rosen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield.

Richie Incognito reportedly agrees to sizable pay cut: The Bills left guard reportedly got a $1 million bonus but took a significant cut in his base salary, dropping his cap hit from $7.575 million to $5.9 million this season. He has one year left on his contract.

The Tim Graham Show – A conversation about interviewing O.J. Simpson: Have questions about Graham's interview with O.J.? Listen here as Tim addressed the subject on his radio show.

Old Bills playbook ends up on eBay: The Bills' 2006 defensive playbook sold for $710. Guess that's another reason they use iPads now.

After not throwing at combine, USC's Sam Darnold impresses at Pro Day: I mean, did we expect a potential No. 1 pick to struggle throwing passes against no defense? But an interesting factor was that Southern California had rain Wednesday, throwing a curve at Darnold, who apparently hit the ball out of the park anyway.

Eric Wood sells Hamburg home: Wood's playing days appear to be over, and he is moving on from the region. Get this: He sold his house to Bob Babich, the team's linebackers coach.

Terrell Owens selects former 49ers receivers coach as Hall of Fame presenter: What, Byron Brown didn't do a good enough job when he presented Owens a key to the city? In any event, T.O. picked position coach George Stewart.

NFL Draft coverage expands to six television networks: How many networks do we need doing this? Apparently you'll need two hands to count.

Daily Drive Podcast: AFC East quarterback transformation.

