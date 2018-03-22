Bills free agent receiver Deonte Thompson to visit Cowboys, per reports

The Dallas Cowboys have arranged a visit with Bills free agent wide receiver Deonte Thompson, according to multiple reports.

Thompson began last season with the Bears before signing with the Bills. He had a career-high 27 catches for 430 yards in 11 games, making a splash in his debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had 107 yards receiving and caught a 44-yard pass that helped lead to the game-tying score in a Bills victory.

The Bills have interest in bringing him back and he also has drawn interest from the Denver Broncos, according to the NFL Network.

Dallas is reported to have a number of visits lined up from wide receivers, including Allen Hurns, Dontrelle Inman and Justin Hunter. Hurns was released by Jacksonville on Tuesday and said he had heard from 10 teams, including the Bills almost immediately. He initially was scheduled to visit the Jets, but that trip was delayed because of weather.