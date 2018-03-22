Bill Clinton plans to attend Slaughter funeral

WASHINGTON – Former President Bill Clinton will be among those attending the funeral service for the late Rep. Louise M. Slaughter on Friday.

Clinton will join his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and 40 or more current members of Congress who will attend, flying up from Washington on an Air Force jet, Slaughter's office announced on Thursday.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. John Lewis will be among the speakers at the event, which is scheduled for at 11 a.m. Friday at the Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall, at the corner of Main and Gibbs streets, Rochester.

The event is open to the public, with free parking in the East End Garage, 475 E. Main St. The public should enter the theater on East Main Street.

Slaughter, 88, served the Rochester area in Congress for more than 30 years. A Democrat from Fairport, she represented parts of the Buffalo area from 2003 through 2012.