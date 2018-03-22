BERLIN, Jacques Arkin, Ph.D. "Jack"

March 16, 2018; husband of the late Lorna C. (Chumley) Berlin; father of John P. (Debbie A., M.D.) Berlin and Amy K. (Lt. Col. R. Jason, M.D.) Gerber; grandfather of Andrew and Katherine Berlin, Benjamin, Michael, Elizabeth, Richard, Mary Jane and Matthew Gerber; brother of Richard and Larry Berlin. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 7-9 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Saturday morning at 10 o'clock in Amherst Presbyterian Church, 151 S. Youngs Rd., Amherst, 14221. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Building Fund at the church. Please share condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com