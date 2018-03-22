BANKS, C. Carl "Bud"

BANKS - C. Carl "Bud"

Of Lewiston, NY, March 19, 2018; age 86. Husband of Kathleen R. (Garvey); father of Deena (Dan) Hucko, Michael (Valerie) Banks, Annette Banks (Curtis Meyer) and Christopher (Maja) Banks; brother of Joyce Salda and the late Eleanor Weimer and Mark Banks; also survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Friends may call at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., North Fourth and Ridge Sts., Lewiston, Friday from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 24th at 9:30 AM from St. Peter's RC Church, 600 Center St., Lewiston. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com