Banged-up Johnson did not suffer concussion but Ullmark to start vs. Habs

There will be a need for a daily report on the Buffalo Sabres' goalies the rest of the way simply because there are now three of them on the roster. But injuries prompted coach Phil Housley to lay out his plan for Friday night's visit by Montreal after practice Thursday.

Linus Ullmark will get his third start of the season in the game and Robin Lehner, who has sat the last three games with bumps and bruises, will be the backup. Chad Johnson will sit this one out after taking a shot to the side of the head in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Arizona.

Johnson was stunned by the drive during a first-period penalty kill but remained in the game. He skated off the ice during a stoppage about six minutes into the second period and did not return.

"We just held him off. It's day to day. He's a little banged up," Housley said. "He hasn't been diagnosed with a concussion but let's just err on the side of caution."

Zemgus Girgensons returned to practice Thursday and should be back in the lineup Friday. Rasmus Ristolainen and Marco Scandella took maintenance days and should play as well.