BALDYGA, Dorothy (Karkowski)

BALDYGA - Dorothy (nee Karkowski)

March 20, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert Baldyga; devoted mother of Karen (Late James) Noe, Kathleen (late Kenneth) Kubala and the late Nina D. Baldyga; loving grandmother of the late Sarah Noe, Jennifer (Eric) Mazgajewski and Kelly Kubala; dear daughter of the late Edward and Lucy Karkowski; sister-in-law of Eleanor (Late Richard) Jung. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St (corner South Ogden) Saturday at 10 AM and at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 10:30 AM. Visitation Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com