BAHORSKY, Michael

BAHORSKY - Michael Mr. Bahorsky passed away on March 12, 2018. He was born on January 30, 1941 to Michael and Loretta Bahorsky in Lackawanna, NY. He is survived by his son Russell and Kelly Feltault of Charlottesville, VA, daughter Heather and Don Draculich and son Damian of Richmond, VA and sister Veronica Young and family of Orchard Park, NY. Services for Mr. Bahorsky will be held at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home on March 25 in Berryville, VA.