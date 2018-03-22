BABISZ, Matthew

BABISZ - Matthew 93, of Grand Island, NY and Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully in Sarasota on January 28, 2018. Mr. Babisz was the former Owner and President of Niagara Gear Corp in Kenmore, NY. He is survived by three daughters, Janet (Robert) Domaracki, Debbie Hopkins and Nancy (Bud) Hulka; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving companion of 21 years, Dorothy Jourdain. Matt attended Burgard Vocation High School and the State University at Buffalo. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps overseas during World War II from 1942 until his honorable discharge in 1945. Following his discharge, he was employed as Plant Manager for Riley Gear Corp in North Tonawanda, NY. In 1947, he purchased the Niagara Gear Corp in North Tonawada, NY, which manufactures high precision gears for companies throughout the country and overseas. Niagara Gear Corp continued to grow and later relocated to a larger location in Kenmore. In January of 2014, Matthew sold the company and retired. Mr. Babisz served on the advisory Board of McKinley Vocation High School, Niagara County Community College and B.O.C.E.S. He was an avid boater and a longtime member of the Buffalo Launch Club of Grand Island. He also enjoyed playing the saxophone and piano. Matthew was a devoted member of St. Stephen's Church on Grand Island, NY, as well as St. Patrick's Church in Sarasota, FL. Family and friends are invited to attend Matthew's Memorial Mass on March 24th at 10 AM in St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church, 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island, NY 14072, concluding with Military Honors. Share online condolences at mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com