ARORA, Ajit Singh

ARORA - Ajit Singh March 20, 2018. Son of the late Nidhan Singh and Vidya Wanti; beloved brother of Dr. Harbans Singh, DB Singh, Jagjit Singh Arora, Harender "Harry" Arora, Jasbir "Nami" Kaur, the late Sampuran Singh, Swinder Singh, and Vidya Wanti Wadhwa; also survived by loving sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Friends are invited to attend Funeral Services today from 1:30 PM- 2:30 PM at Pine Lawn Chapel, 2951 Harlem Rd., Cheektowaga. Religious services will be held on Sunday from 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM at Sikh Gurdwara, 9550 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center, NY 14032. Arrangements by the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com