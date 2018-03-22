AJ McCarron reunited with college jersey number with Bills
Bills quarterback AJ McCarron is returning to the No. 10 he wore while leading Alabama to consecutive BCS national championships.
McCarron wore No. 5 with the Bengals. Veteran punter Kevin Huber wore No. 10 for the Bengals.
No. 10 was worn last season with the Bills by wide receiver Deonte Thompson, who agreed to a contract with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
I’m officially back to my #10 for @buffalobills man it feels good lol #BillsMafia #LetsGo!!
— AJ McCarron (@10AJMcCarron) March 22, 2018
Among those who responded was WWE Hall of Fame announcer and college football aficianado Jim Ross.
Good luck @10AJMcCarron with the @buffalobills
Somebody’s gonna do it, why not you?
🤠
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 22, 2018
