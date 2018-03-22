Share this article

AJ McCarron wore No. 10 with Alabama. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

AJ McCarron reunited with college jersey number with Bills

Bills quarterback AJ McCarron is returning to the No. 10 he wore while leading Alabama to consecutive BCS national championships.

McCarron wore No. 5 with the Bengals. Veteran punter Kevin Huber wore No. 10 for the Bengals.

No. 10 was worn last season with the Bills by wide receiver Deonte Thompson, who agreed to a contract with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Among those who responded was WWE Hall of Fame announcer and college football aficianado Jim Ross.

