Zay Jones released from custody, due in court April 11

Bills receiver Zay Jones is due in Los Angeles Municipal Court on April 11 following his arrest Monday night for felony vandalism.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Inmate Information Center, Jones was released from custody at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday following a bizarre, bloody incident with his brother, Cayleb, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings.

Bail had been set at $20,000. Jones is due back in court at 8:30 a.m. April 11.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told The Buffalo News that officers responded to the 900 block of S. Figueroa St., "where a male adult, later identified as Isaiah Jones, was breaking glass doors and windows at the locations." When officers responded, they took Zay Jones into custody at 11:40 p.m. Monday.

TMZ Sports obtained footage of the altercation. In the video, Zay Jones, 22, can be heard saying he wants to "fight for Jesus," while his brother repeatedly tells him to stop. Zay Jones, while naked, eventually breaks free from his brother's hold and, according to TMZ, runs in the direction of an apartment belonging to Cayleb Jones' girlfriend. What sounds like a woman's voice can then be heard screaming. According to TMZ, Cayleb Jones had to restrain Zay Jones from jumping out of a 30th-floor window. Photos from the scene show blood on a shattered window, and all over the floors and walls.

The Bills issued the following statement Tuesday night: "We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones. We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment."