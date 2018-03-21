Zay Jones' father says his son 'is going to be fine'

Robert Jones, the father of Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones, took to social media Wednesday to post an update on the condition of his son.

"Thank you for your prayers everyone! Zay is with me and his mom! He's gonna be fine! We love y'all!" Jones posted on Twitter.

Thank you for your prayers everyone 🙏🏽! Zay is with me and his mom! He’s gonna be fine! We love y’all! — Robert Jones (@robertjonesLB55) March 21, 2018

Zay Jones, 22, is due in Los Angeles Municipal Court on April 11 following his arrest Monday night for felony vandalism. Paul Eakins, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, told The Buffalo News that the DA has requested further investigation, and no charges have yet to be filed.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Inmate Information Center, Jones was released from custody at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday following a bizarre, bloody incident with his brother Cayleb, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told The News that officers responded to an apartment building in the 900 block of S. Figueroa St., "where a male adult, later identified as Isaiah Jones, was breaking glass doors and windows at the location." When officers responded, they took Zay Jones into custody at 11:40 p.m. Monday.

TMZ Sports, which first reported the arrest, obtained footage of the altercation. (Warning: The video is graphic). In the video, Zay Jones, 22, can be heard saying he wants to "fight for Jesus," while his brother repeatedly tells him to stop. Zay Jones, while naked, eventually breaks free from his brother's hold and, according to TMZ, runs in the direction of an apartment belonging to Cayleb Jones' girlfriend. What sounds like a woman's voice can then be heard screaming. Later in the video, blood splattered across the floor and and walls is shown. According to TMZ, Cayleb Jones had to restrain Zay Jones from jumping out of a 30th-floor window.

Cayleb Jones posted the following to Twitter on Wednesday: "I am my brothers keeper."

I am my brothers keeper. — Cayleb S Jones (@CaylebJones) March 21, 2018

Reached by phone Wednesday, Robert Jones, a former NFL linebacker who won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys during a 10-year professional career, declined further comment. Jones' agent, Zeke Sandhu, did not respond to requests for comment.

Brian McCarthy, the NFL's vice president of communications, emailed The Buffalo News a short statement, saying simply "we are reviewing the matter."

Bail had been set at $20,000. Zay Jones is due back in court at 8:30 a.m. April 11.