WWII ship where Sullivan brothers died discovered on St. Patrick's Day

The wreckage of the USS Juneau, the ship where the five Sullivan brothers served together during World War II, was found March 17 in the South Pacific, the Washington Post reported.

A team funded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen recently discovered the wreckage of the USS Juneau 2.6 miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, near the Solomon Islands.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park is home to the decommissioned Fletcher-class destroyer USS The Sullivans, named after the Sullivan brothers – George, Madison, Albert, Francis and Joseph – who died when a Japanese torpedo sunk their ship in 1942 during World War II. The brothers, from Waterloo, Iowa, enlisted in the U.S. Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor and insisted on serving together. Three of the Sullivans died in the initial blast on the ship. Two made it into life rafts but died in the ensuing days at sea, waiting for rescue.

Explore the sunken vessel through footage filmed by the expedition that discovered it: