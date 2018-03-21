Woman shot in leg drives herself to hospital

A woman driving down Suffolk Street Monday night was shot in the leg and drove herself to Erie County Medical Center, according to a Buffalo police report.

The woman told police she was heading north on Suffolk from East Delavan Avenue, in the city's Kensington neighborhood, at about 8:30 p.m. when a gold-colored Chevrolet drove in front of her and someone inside began shooting in the area of Suffolk and Langfield Drive, she told police.

The woman, who told police her brother was in the front passenger seat, heard four or five shots. A bullet came through the driver's side door and struck her in the thigh, according to the report.

The woman's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the report.