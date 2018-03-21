Where the 42 Buffalo area priests accused of sexual misconduct with kids worked

Where did the 42 Catholic Diocese of Buffalo priests who had credible allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors work?

Diocese officials did not release that information Tuesday when Bishop Richard J. Malone released for the first time a list of the 42 priests accused of sexual contact with minors.

The diocese's annual directories and newspaper archives provide some information, although there were some gaps in the records available on Wednesday. It's possible the priests served in additional parishes beyond those listed below:

John R. Aurelio, from 1967 to 1993: St. Helen's, Hinsdale; Cardinal Mindszenty High School, Dunkirk; St. Leo the Great, Amherst; West Seneca Developmental Center; St. Catherine of Siena, West Seneca; St. John the Evangelist, Buffalo; and Christ the King Seminary, East Aurora.

Donald W. Becker, from 1968 to 2002: St. Mark's, Rushford; St. Mary's of the Assumption, Lancaster; St. Bonaventure, West Seneca; SS. Peter & Paul, Hamburg; Nativity of Our Lord, Orchard Park; St. Stephen's, Grand Island; St. Agatha's, Buffalo; St. Joseph's, Fredonia; St. Mary's, Batavia.

David M. Bialkowski, from 1989 to 2011: St. Bernard's, Buffalo; SS. Peter & Paul, Hamburg; and St. John Gualbert, Cheektowaga.

Robert J. Biesinger, from 1963 to 1994: SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville; St. Mary's, Lockport; Father Baker High School, Lackawanna; Blessed Sacrament, Delevan; Holy Family, Machias; St. Aloysius, Buffalo; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Buffalo.

James H. Cotter, from 1962 to 1978: Notre Dame High School, Batavia, and Our Lady of Lourdes, Bemus Point.

Donald S. Fafinski, from 1968 to 2002: St. Casimir's, Buffalo; Cardinal Mindszenty High School, Dunkirk; Archbishop Walsh High School, Olean; Youth Ministry, Dunkirk & Fredonia; St. John Vianney, Orchard Park; St. Joseph's, Fredonia; and St. John's, Jamestown.

Douglas F. Faraci, from 1970 to 2002: St. Elizabeth's, Cherry Creek; St. Anthony's, Batavia; St. Joseph's, Lockport; St. Joseph's, Niagara Falls; Annunciation, Buffalo; Buffalo General Hospital; Roswell Park Institute, Buffalo; and St. Jude Center, Buffalo.

Fred G. Fingerle, from 1966 to 2002: St. Teresa's, Buffalo; Most Precious Blood, Angola; All Saints, Buffalo; St. John the Evangelist, Buffalo; St. Mary of the Lake, Hamburg; Blessed Sacrament, Andover; St. John, Whitesville.

Michael R. Freeman, from 1973 to 1989: St. Margaret's, Buffalo; St. Lawrence, Buffalo; Bishop Turner High School, Buffalo; Sacred Heart, Niagara Falls; St. Mary of the Assumption, Lancaster.

Joseph P. Friel, from 1962 to 1991: St. Aloysius, Buffalo; Our Lady of Victory, Lackawanna; Fourteen Holy Helpers, West Seneca; St. John the Evangelist, Buffalo; Blessed Sacrament, Kenmore; St. Bernard's, Buffalo; St. Bartholemew's, Buffalo; St. Patrick's, Randolph; Allegany State Park; St. Vincent de Paul, North Evans; St. Charles, Niagara Falls; St. Leo's, Amherst.

Mark M. Friel, from 1966 to 2002: Assumption, Lackawanna; St. John Vianney, Orchard Park; Our Lady of Pompei, Lancaster; Infant of Prague, Cheektowaga; SS. Peter & Paul, Jamestown; St. Mary of the Cataract, Niagara Falls; Niagara Falls Medical Center; Mount St. Mary Hospital, Lewiston;

Thomas G. Gresock, from 1987 to 1993: St. James, Depew; St. John Gualbert, Cheektowaga.

John P. Hajduk, from 1977 to 1994: Blessed Trinity, Buffalo; Most Precious Blood, Angola; Holy Family, Buffalo; St. Mary's, Cattaraugus; St. Isadore, East Otto; St. Mary, Little Valley.

Michael J. Harrington, from 1962 to 1989: Immaculate Conception, Buffalo.

Brian M. Hatrick, from 1985 to 2007: Fourteen Holy Helpers, West Seneca; St. Vincent de Paul, North Evans.

James F. Hayes, from 1962 to 1966: Fort Monmouth Catholic Chapel, Fort Monmouth, N.J.; 97th General Hospital, New York City; Calasanctius Preparatory School, Buffalo.

Louis J. Hendricks, from 1966 to 1990: New Cathedral, Buffalo; St. Aloysius Gonzanga, Buffalo; St. Martin's, Buffalo; St. Patrick's, Randolph; Allegany State Park, Red House.

J. Grant Higgins, from 1976 to 1997: Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo; St. Albert's, North Tonawanda; Gowanda Psychiatric Center, Helmuth; Most Precious Blood, Angola; St. Peter Chapel, Angola on the Lake.

Francis T. Hogan, from 1962 to 1984: Blessed Trinity, Buffalo; St. Mary's, Little Valley; Holy Cross, Salamanca; Christ the King, Buffalo; St. Patrick's, Salamanca.

Fred D. Ingalls, from 1975 to 2004: St. Joseph's, Batavia; St. Joseph's, Niagara Falls; St. Margaret's, Buffalo; St. John the Baptist, Alden; St. Joseph's, Varysburg; St. Cecilia, Siena.

Florian A. Jasinski, from 1962 to 1979: St. Patrick's, Lockport; St. Josaphat's, Buffalo; Transfiguration, Buffalo; St. Stanislaus Kostka, Perry.

Gerard C. Jasinski, from 1969 to 1986: St. John the Evangelist, Sinclairville; Queen of Peace, Buffalo; St. Stanislaus, Buffalo; St. James, Depew; and St. Mary of the Assumption, Lancaster.

Richard P. Judd, from 1975 to 1988: St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus, Niagara Falls; St. Teresa's, Buffalo; Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Buffalo; St. Mary Manor, Niagara Falls.

Timothy J. Kelley, from 1978 to 1983: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Dunkirk, then transferred to the St. Petersburg, Fla., Diocese.

Thomas L. Kemp, from 1962 to 2004: St. Francis, Tonawanda; St. Francis of Assisi, Tonawanda; Most Holy Redeemer, Buffalo; St. Bonaventure, Buffalo; St. Agatha's, Buffalo; St. Joseph's, Buffalo; Our Lady of Victory, Frewsburg; St. Mary's, Holley; St. Mary's, Silver Springs; Immaculate Conception, East Bethany.

Richard J. Keppeler, from 1962 to 2002: Notre Dame High School, Batavia; St. Brigid, Bergan; St. Michael, South Byron.

John D. Lewandowski, from 1962 to 1967: St. Stanislaus, Buffalo; Assumption, Buffalo.

Bernard M. Mach, from 1964 to 1993: St. Mary's, East Arcade; Holy Cross, Buffalo; St. Vincent de Paul, North Evans; St. Gerard's, Buffalo; St. John Vianney, Orchard Park; Sacred Heart, Niagara Falls; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Buffalo; and St. Mary's, Lockport.

Loville N. Martlock, from 1964 to 1994: St. John the Evangelist, Sinclairville; Infant of Prague, Cheektowaga; Holy Family, Buffalo; St. Christopher's, Tonawanda; Cardinal Mindszenty High School, Dunkirk; St. John de la Salle, Niagara Falls; St. John Fisher, South Dayton; St. Elizabeth, Cherry Creek; St. Mary High School, Lancaster; St. Benedict the Moor, Buffalo; Notre Dame High School, Batavia; and Our Lady of Good Counsel, Darien Center.

Thomas J. McCarthy, from 1981 to 2003: Christ the King, Snyder; Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Lackawanna; St. Mary of the Angels, Olean; St. John the Baptist, Kenmore; All Saints, Buffalo; St. John the Baptist, West Valley.

Basil A. Ormsby, from 1962 to 1987: St. Teresa's, Buffalo.

Norbert F. Orsolits, from 1966 to 2003: St. Joseph's, Bliss; All Saints, Buffalo; St. John the Evangelist, Buffalo; St. John Kanty, Buffalo; St. John Gaulbert, Cheektowaga; Our Lady of Czestochowa, Cheektowaga; St. James, Depew; St. James, Buffalo; St. John Vianney, Orchard Park; St. Mary of the Angels, Olean; Sacred Heart, Portville; St. Lawrence, Buffalo; and Buffalo General Hospital, Buffalo.

Martin L. Pavlock, from 1968 to 2002: SS. Peter & Paul, Jamestown; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Silver Creek; Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament, Depew; St. Mary of the Assumption, Lancaster; Mother of Divine Grace, Cheektowaga; St. Barnabas, Depew; St. John Fisher, South Dayton; St. Elizabeth, Cherry Creek; St. Gregory's, Williamsville; Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital; Our Lady Help of Christians, Cheektowaga; Holy Trinity, Dunkirk.

Roy K. Ronald, from 1962 to 1994: St. Frances Cabrini, Collins Center; St. Mary of the Angels, Olean; St. Mary, Belmont; St. Joseph's Mission, Scio; SS. Peter & Paul, Arcade; St. Mary, East Arcade.

Joseph E. Schieder, from 1962 to 1976: Marymount College, Arlington, Va.; St. Andrew's, Kenmore.

Gerard A. Smyczynski: No information found.

James A. Spielman, from 1970 to 1993: Camp Turner, Allegany State Park; St. Aloysius, Springville; SS. Peter & Paul, Jamestown; St. Patrick's, Salamanca; Archbishop Walsh High School, Olean; Assumption, Portageville; and St. Mary's, Canaseraga.

Chester S. Stachewicz, from 1972 to 1978: St. Philip the Apostle, Cheektowaga.

Edward J. Walker, from 1962 to 1984: St. Joseph's, Fredonia; Holy Name Jesus, Buffalo.

William G. Ward, from 1962 to 1997: Our Lady of Victory, Lackawanna; Working Boys Home, Buffalo; Prince of Peace, Niagara Falls; St. Charles, Niagara Falls; Bishop Burke Manor, Buffalo; Our Lady of Fatima, Elba.

William F.J. White, from 1969 to 1984: St. John the Evangelist, Buffalo; Buffalo Boys Town; Erie County Holding Center; Our Lady of Loretto, Buffalo; Blessed Trinity, Buffalo; Annunciation Hospital, Buffalo; Lafayette General Hospital.

Robert W. Wood, from 1976 to 2003: Holy Trinity, Dunkirk; St. Thomas Aquinas, Buffalo; St. Francis of Assisi, Tonawanda; Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Elma; St. Joseph's, Varysburg.