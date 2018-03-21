WALL, Richard W.

WALL - Richard W. March 19, 2018. Beloved husband and best friend of Sharon (nee Jennings) Wall; loving father of Elizabeth Wall and Carolyn (Jim) Kedersha; grandfather of Nicholas and Erin; brother of the late Dr. Carolyn Wall. The family will be present Thursday from 3-7 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville, where a Memorial Service will take place Friday morning at 10:30. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program of Holiday Valley or to the Amherst Symphony Orchestra.