Fire at vacant East Side home damages house next door

A fire in a vacant East Side house early Wednesday morning also damaged an occupied home next door, according to the Buffalo Fire Department.

The blaze at 30 Northumberland Ave., reported at 1:33 a.m., started on the second floor and spread to the attic, the department's Alarm Office said. It caused about $50,000 in exposure damage to 26 Northumberland. Damage to the house where the fire started was estimated at $100,000, the Alarm Office said.

The Red Cross was called to help one adult who lived in 26 Northumberland.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.