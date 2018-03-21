TRESCH, Gordon H.

Age 96, March 17, 2018 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou (nee Gleason); loving father of Gordon D. (Jennifer) Tresch and Deborah L. (Anthony) Pardi; adored grandfather of Erin (Dean) Anthony, Andrew (Jennet) Tresch, Matthew (Lindsay) Tresch, Lindsey Ball and Sarah Ball; great-grandfather of Madeline, Noah, Gabriel, Andrew, Talia and Nicholas; dear brother of the late Donald and Gerald Tresch. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many cousins. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., funeral home, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning in the Kenmore Baptist Church, 10 Wardman Road, Kenmore NY at 10am. Private interment. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Gordon to Kenmore Baptist Church. Mr. Tresch was a WWII Veteran of the US Army Air Corps. To leave a condolence online, please visit: www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com