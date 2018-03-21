The Financial Guys plan move to larger office building in Amherst

The Financial Guys will have room to grow once the company moves into its new home in an office park in southeast Amherst.

A limited liability company that has a similar ownership structure to the independent financial firm paid $2 million to buy a 30,000-square-foot office building at 305 Spindrift Drive, off Wehrle Drive, records show. The seller, BM8 Spindrift LLC, is connected to a financial investment firm in New York City.

The Financial Guys was founded 20 years ago and has expanded in recent years, adding employees who specialize in health insurance, retirement planning and estate planning, said general counsel Thomas J. Cannavo. The company's advisers appear regularly on WGRZ-TV and WBEN radio.

The firm has outgrown its space at 6631 Main St., Amherst. The Financial Guys by summer will replace Automatic Data Processing, which is moving from 305 Spindrift to smaller space.