The 'egg hunt' you never want to win

This is the kind of "egg hunt" where you don't want to find any eggs.

Just in time for Easter, the Lice Clinics of America are hosting their third-annual lice egg hunts at clinics across the country, including one Saturday in Amherst.

"Anyone can hunt Easter eggs. We hunt lice eggs," the company states on its website, which encourages people to "hop on over" to the event.

Lice, of course, is no laughing matter for anyone – usually children between 3 and 11 – suffering through an outbreak.

And the egg hunts offer free head lice treatments that normally can cost more than $100.

The local clinic is at 2809 Wehrle Drive, Suite 10. Visit www.liceclinicsofamerica.com/egghunt/ or call 626-5423 for more information.