SZALKOWSKI - Mark M. Of Blasdell, NY, March 19, 2018. Fiance; of Marcia Amadori-Crosby; former husband of Lorie M. Szalkowski; dearest father of Dr. Veronica M. (Jim) Szalkowski-Lehane, Matthew S. (Caitlin) Szalkowski and Kristine M. (Patrick) DePippo; grandfather of Annabelle, Caroline and Thomas; son of the late Alfred and Maybeth (Dudley) Szalkowski; brother of Rick (Patricia) Szalkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 3-8 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, 824-6435. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY, Saturday March 24, 2018 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hemiplegia and Stroke Association. Please share your condolences online at

