SUNY trustee Marc Cohen announces candidacy for state Assembly seat

A State University of New York trustee from Amherst on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the state Assembly on the steps of Town Hall.

Marc J. Cohen, 23, said he will seek the Democratic endorsement for the 146th Assembly District seat currently held by Ray Walter, a Republican.

Cohen serves on the governing body of the SUNY system, and is president of the SUNY Student Assembly, representing more than 650,000 college students across SUNY's 64 campuses, according to a news release.

An Amherst native, Cohen is graduate of Williamsville East High School and the University at Albany, where he received a bachelor's degree in political science.

"I've seen first-hand what dedicated, passionate public service can do," he told The Buffalo News. "That's what I want to bring to the people of the 146th district."