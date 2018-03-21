STEVENS, Diane (Maybee)

March 20, 2018 of the Cattaraugus Indian Territory. Beloved wife of the late Grantland Stevens. Loving mother of Toby, Diana (Douglas) Seneca, Terry Stevens, Martin (Belinda), Tim (Elaine), Charles Stevens and Annabell Stevens (Chuck Snow). Grandmother of the predeceased Kevin White and 22 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Sister of Gary (Karen) Maybee, Wayne (Sue) Jones, James (Alberta) Jones, Margie Schindler, Linda Fisher, Gloria Cooper, Maxine (Lavern) Stevens, Julie Bucktooth, Philip Jones and the late Dan Maybee and Terry Jones. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at the family residence at 1477 Seneca Rd. Cattaraugus Indian Territory, where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 9:30AM and 10AM from the Longhouse. Diane was a member of the turtle clan. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY.