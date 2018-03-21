Share this article

St. Francis' Bo Sireika, who scored more than 1,000 points in his career, will take his talents to SUNY Oswego

St. Francis holds signing day/college commitments day for its athletes Wednesday

St. Francis is holding a college commitments day/signing ceremony Wednesday at school for the following athletes.

They are:

Roco Arnold - Rugby, St. Bonaventure
Jadd Dolegala - Football, Central Connecticut
Michael Donner - Golf, Canisius College
Ben Heilig - Baseball, Hilbert College
Justin Kirst - Baseball, Wentworth Institute of Technology
Andrew Michalski - Baseball, SUNY Cortland
Connor Miller - Football, St. John Fisher College
Timothy Nichols - Soccer, SUNY Maritime
Cole O'Connor - Baseball, Niagara University
Bo Sireika - Basketball, SUNY Oswego
Ty Syta - Baseball, LeMoyne College
Josh Barker - Soccer, University of Charleston
