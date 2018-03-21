St. Francis holds signing day/college commitments day for its athletes Wednesday

St. Francis is holding a college commitments day/signing ceremony Wednesday at school for the following athletes.

They are:

Roco Arnold - Rugby, St. Bonaventure

Jadd Dolegala - Football, Central Connecticut

Michael Donner - Golf, Canisius College

Ben Heilig - Baseball, Hilbert College

Justin Kirst - Baseball, Wentworth Institute of Technology

Andrew Michalski - Baseball, SUNY Cortland

Connor Miller - Football, St. John Fisher College

Timothy Nichols - Soccer, SUNY Maritime

Cole O'Connor - Baseball, Niagara University

Bo Sireika - Basketball, SUNY Oswego

Ty Syta - Baseball, LeMoyne College

Josh Barker - Soccer, University of Charleston