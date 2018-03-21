SPRAGUE, Verna E.

SPRAGUE - Verna E. 94, of Versailles, NY. She was born April 8, 1923, the daughter of the late Arthur and Martha (Maringer) Smith. On June 30, 1947, she married Edward "Ted" Sprague, Jr. who predeceased her August 21, 2015. She and her husband owned and operated Sprague's General Store in Versailles, NY for many years. She was a member of the Versailles Community Assoc., Versailles Fireman's Aux. and Home Bureau and had attended St. Josephs RC Church and Holy Spirit RC Church. Survived by 4 sons, Dr. Edward (Chris) Sprague, III, Robert (Marlene) Sprague, Gary (Susanne) Sprague and James (Diane) Sprague and a daughter, Marlene (Wayne) Lyon; also survived by 14 grand and 16 great-grandchildren and 3 sisters, Lois (Louis) George, Arlene Holts and Carol (Earl) Long and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM from Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 105 East Main Street Gowanda, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday at 11 AM from St. Joseph's RC Church in Gowanda. Burial in Versailles Cemetery. Memorials to Versailles Community Assoc.