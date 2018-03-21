Silver Creek School District voters approve capital improvements plan

Voters in the Silver Creek School District approved a $17.6 million capital construction project Tuesday by a vote of 287-85.

Major components of the project include a six-classroom addition at the elementary school, expanded security and a new communications system, a transportation facility addition and an overhaul of the nurse’s office and special education office.

Part of the plan are a new nature trail, additional parking spaces and improved accessibility and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act for indoor and outdoor facilities.

The plan does not call for a tax increase in the budget, school officials said.

Superintendent Todd A. Crandall said the vote outcome not only will enable the district to maintain its facilities, but provide upgrades and additions to buildings and grounds, infrastructure and the campus.

The School Board must submit its plan to the state education department in the fall. If approved, construction would begin in the summer of 2019 and continue into the 2020-2021 academic year.