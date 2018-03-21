RONIN, Lynne M. (Kustes)

Of Elma, NY, March 14, 2018; beloved wife of Earle F. Ronin and the late Walter Kaminski; mother of Kevin (Grace) Kaminski, Traci (Patrick) Garland and Nicole (Timothy) Loughran; loving grandmother of Sydney, Samantha, Ryanne, Caelan, Kieran, Kyle, Aidan, Lucas and Madison; sister of James (Patricia) Kustes and John (Sandra) Galda. Friends may call Saturday, 10 AM - 12 PM, with a service to follow at Noon at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, (688-5666). Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in memory of Lynne.