Rogowski again ordered to stay away from wife, children

Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges on Monday ordered Cheektowaga Town Councilman James P. Rogowski to stay away from his wife and three daughters, said Patrick Stafford, Rogowski's attorney.

"The case was officially transferred from West Seneca Justice Court to Integrated Domestic Violence Court," Stafford said.

Rogowski was initially served with an order of protection Feb. 23 in Erie County Family Court. Later that same day, West Seneca police charged Rogowski with felony menacing after he allegedly chased after his wife as they both drove their vehicles on Orchard Park Road in West Seneca.

The issuing of successive restraining orders in a domestic violence case is not unusual, said Tiffany Pavone, attorney for the Family Justice Center.

"When a temporary order of protection is issued at the onset of a Family Court matter, the order is usually valid until the next court date," said Pavone.