Rochester train station to be named for Slaughter

WASHINGTON – Amtrak will rename its new train station in Rochester the “Louise M. Slaughter Intermodal Station in Rochester," Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand announced Wednesday.

The two senators, both New York Democrats, asked Amtrak to make that move last Saturday, the day after Slaughter – who represented Rochester in Congress for more than 30 years – died after suffering a fall and a concussion.

Schumer said it was "logical and necessary" to name the station after Slaughter, a Democrat from Fairport, for one reason.

"One of Louise’s most significant accomplishments was delivering the federal funding that made the Rochester train station a reality," he said.

Gillibrand agreed, saying: "Now, whenever anyone rides the train across New York, Louise Slaughter and Rochester will be inseparable. That’s a fitting, meaningful tribute to one of the great public servants of our time."

A funeral service for Slaughter will take place in Rochester on Friday.