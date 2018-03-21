Richie Incognito reportedly agrees to sizable pay cut with Bills

The numbers are in on Richie Incognito's contract "restructuring" with the Buffalo Bills.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Incognito has agreed to a $1.675 million pay cut with the team.

Source: G Richie Incognito has officially agreed to a pay cut with the Bills. His base salary drops from $6.325M to $3.65M, plus he collected a $1M bonus. The team created $1.675M in cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2018

Incognito will now earn $4.75 million from the Bills this season, a figure that includes his base salary, roster bonus and $100,000 workout bonus. His cap number drops from $7.575 million to $5.9 million, creating some much-needed space for a team that figures to be close to the league's limit for the 2018 season.

"We're glad that Richie is still going to be here," Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said last week. "He came off a Pro Bowl year. He'll bring some leadership for us with Eric Wood's departure."