Police released photos of the suspect in two attempted robberies that happened five minutes apart. (Photos courtesy Cheektowaga Police)

Reward offered for suspect in Cheektowaga attempted robberies

Surveillance images of the suspect in two attempted robberies in Cheektowaga last month. (Crime Stoppers Buffalo)

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information on the suspect who last month tried to rob a bank and a store in Cheektowaga within 5 minutes of each other.

The suspect tried robbing the M&T Bank branch on Thruway Plaza Drive and Boost Mobile, 1526 Walden Ave., late on the morning of Feb. 20.

The reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers Buffalo for information that leads to an arrest or indictment. Authorities ask anyone with information to call 716-867-6161.

