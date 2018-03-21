Return of rodents spurs tote inspection in Cheektowaga

Cheektowaga officials hope a new tote inspection program will keep rodents from returning to town neighborhoods.

Since 2012 the town spent $3.4 million on trash and recycling totes that each come with a 10-year warranty that covers replacement and repair, said officials.

“I’ve received numerous complaints about the increase in rat problems and we’re trying to be proactive about this,” said Councilwoman Christine Adamczyk.

The inspection program serves a dual purpose, said Supervisor Diane Benczkowski.

“A good tote is only as good as the individuals and families using it," said Benczkowski. "We need each and every resident to make sure that garbage and recycling is properly placed in the tote and not disposed of in a careless manner.

To report a damaged tote, residents are asked to call the Sanitation Department at 686-3426. Additional garbage totes are available for sale in the town clerk’s office, and additional recycling totes are free upon request.