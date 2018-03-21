Retail, residential project planned for Hertel Avenue

The property owner planning a five-story mixed-use apartment building on Hertel Avenue also will revitalize a location across the street.

O'Dalaigh Real Estate, owned by John and Ruth Ann Daly, acquired 1598 Hertel Ave. for $225,000, according to county records. John Daly said they will "renovate and enhance" the building's street presence, with retail space on the ground level and residential space above it.

The property is just east of Parkside Avenue, on the north side of Hertel. The project will complement a new building planned across the street, at 1585 Hertel, the site of a former gas station at the southeast corner of Parkside and Hertel, Daly said.

Demand for retail space at 1585 Hertel is "fast outpacing supply," he said. That larger project will consist of 34 apartment units and underground parking. Plans call for six storefronts on its first floor.

"This second development should further solidify the Hertel-Parkside corner as a gateway to the Hertel business district and reinforce development of this retail corridor heading east," said John Daly, who is a partner in the Trautman Associates architectural firm. The property was formerly home to Iconz, a barbershop.