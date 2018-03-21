Reports: Bills host workouts with top QBs Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield

Brandon Beane is following through on his promise to get to know the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class.

According to a pair of reports Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills worked out top quarterback prospects Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma and Josh Rosen of UCLA. The Mayfield workout was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, while Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Rosen's workout.

Busy week for #OU QB Baker Mayfield: #Dolphins coach Adam Gase is working him out today. #Bills workout was Monday. #Browns is tomorrow and #Jets is Saturday. Many of the QB-needy teams get a look. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2018

I'm told the Bills worked out UCLA QB Josh Rosen in Los Angeles on Sunday. https://t.co/Das1kAQa6z — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 21, 2018

To get in a position to draft Rosen, Mayfield or either of the other two quarterbacks thought to be at the top of the class – USC's Sam Darnold and Wyoming's Josh Allen – the Bills might have to trade up.

Beane talked about that possibility Friday, while indicating that he needs to learn more about each of the top quarterbacks.

"I've met them all. I have done that, but some of them for 15 minutes," he said. "That's obviously not enough for me to even draft a guy at 12, or I know everyone assumes that we're going higher than 12. I don't know what we're doing. I honestly don't. We'll see. We've got, I think, six weeks from yesterday until the draft. Over that time, I'm really going to get to know every player, not only the quarterbacks, of who we're going to consider."