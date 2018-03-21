Reporters' Notebook: March 21, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: A confession from English singer-songwriter and humorist Vivian Stanshall, born on this date in 1943, “If I had all the money I’ve spent on drink – I’d spend it on drink.”

SUMMER PREVIEW – Members of the Clarence Summer Orchestra will play as the Clarence Concert Association hosts a gala at 6 p.m. Friday in Orazio’s Restaurant, 9415 Main St., Clarence. Tickets are $60 and include hors d’oeuvres and dinner. There also will be a basket raffle and cash bar. Proceeds support the summer concert series. For tickets and info, call Sue Fay Allen at 759-6428 or visit clarenceconcert.org.

THINK THIN – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non-profit organization that promotes weight management, is holding weekly meetings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. every Thursday in the Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave. For more info, call 884-1425.

HIDDEN TREASURES – Amherst Youth and Recreation will hold egg hunts for children at 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday in the Clearfield Community Center, 730 Hopkins Road, Amherst. Youngsters will be grouped by age. No fee or pre-registration required.

CROSS TO BEAR – Young people from the Underground Youth Ministry at St. Brendan on the Lake Parish in Wilson will bear the weight of the Cross and the sufferings of Jesus as they present the Living Stations of the Cross with music and narration at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Corpus Christi Church, 199 Clark St. The group also will present the program at 3 p.m. Sunday at Newfane Town Hall, 2737 Main St., Newfane.

SNUGGLES – Comfort Quilters will hold a quilt and rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Ave., Hamburg. Admission is free. Cash sales only. Proceeds will be used for supplies for making quilts for charity.

CHURCH NOTE – Rev. Dr. Thomas Winger, president of Concordia Lutheran Theological Seminary in St. Catharines, Ont., will be guest speaker at an author talk at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, 6630 Luther St., Wheatfield. Admission is free, but reservations are needed by Friday. Call 276-8263.

Rev. Winger then will join Rev. Denton White in the church at 4 p.m. Sunday to lead a Palm Sunday vespers service featuring Bach’s Cantata 182. Featured soloists include Maria Parker, Robert Pacillo and Timothy Flynn. Admission is free. All are welcome.

RIP IT UP – H&R Block tax experts will offer free advice on which financial documents to keep and which ones to shred at a free shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at its offices at 1526 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga; 3193 Delaware Ave., Kenmore; and 8016 Transit Road, Amherst. Each participant can have one box of personal information shredded without charge. For more info, call 800-HR-BLOCK.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Sean McDermott, Shea Post, Liz Kolken, Ellene Phufas, Erin E. Cole, Ellen Reis, Kathleen Berens Bucki, Kathy Szmkowiak Englehardt, Collin Schaller, Tena Evers, Lawrence L. Lanza, Joe Donahue, Mark Roetzer, Richie Wilczak, Pat Regan, Rev. Dr. Ralph Anderson, Lisa Wolin, Bobby Yeates, Carol Phillips, Lydia Parent and Cindy Coburn-Carroll.

