PASZKIEWICZ - David M. March 19, 2018, of Grand Island, formerly of Cheektowaga. Husband of Geraldine (Ovak) Paszkiewicz. Father of Jacob Paszkiewicz. Brother of Denise (Rob) Kofkoff, Robert and Thomas Paszkiewicz, Judy (Joe) Jakubowski and William Paszkiewicz. Son of the late Stanley and Leocadia Paszkiewicz. Also survived by nieces and a nephew. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church.