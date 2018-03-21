Outdoors Calendar

March 21 – Third annual Tree Steward Training Course begins. 5-part series offered Wednesday nights, 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County. Call Sharon at 652-5400 Ext. 150 for more information or to register.

March 22 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs will hold its monthly meeting at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Meeting, 7 p.m. The Board of Directors meets at 6:30 p.m.

March 23 – Lake Erie Charter Boat Association will hold its next meeting at the Con Club located on Mullet Street, Dunkirk, 7 p.m.

March 23 – Timberdoodle Time at Evangola State Park, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. To register call 549-1050.

March 24 – 7th Annual Fishermen’s Paradise Flea Market-Swap Meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, 10708 Route 98, Alexander. Admission is $2. 12 and under are free. For more information contact Joe at 440-0004.

March 24 – 29th Annual Antique Fishing Tackle Show at Elks Lodge No. 41, 6791 N. Canal Road, Lockport, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $5. Call Dan Bedford at 713-9410 for more information.

March 24 – Free Firearms Forum at Franklinville Conservation Club, 3040 Bakerstand Road, Franklinville, 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Steven Cohen, Esq. Litigation Chair for HoganWillig, a noted authority of state and federal firearms laws. Open discussion. Open to the public.

March 25 – Final day, coyote season.

March 25 – Deadline for Pheasant Release Program applications. Contact DEC at 372-0645 for more information.

March 24 - US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 3-2 Boating & Jet Ski Safety class in the Community Room at the McKinley Mall. The class begins at 8:05 a.m. sharp and ends at 5 p.m. Contact Eileen Reiner at 725-9669 or at reiner7@verizon.net, www.wnyboatsafe.org

March 24 – Birding 101 Class No. 3 at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Dr., Depew, 2:30 p.m. Call 683-5959 to register.

March 24 – Beaver Meadow Owl Prowl with naturalist Tom Kerr at the Audubon Center located at 1610 Welch Road, North Java, 8-9:30 p.m. Pre-registration required at 585-457-3228.

March 25 – Finger Lakes Trollers Association annual flea market at the Watkins Glen Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 27 – The WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be holding its next meeting at the Orvis Shop, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, 7 p.m. Special guest will be noted author and former Buffalo Sabre Jim Lorentz talking about his new book on Atlantic salmon. There will be a fly tying session at 6 p.m.

March 31 – Birding 101 at the Beaver Meadow Nature Center with naturalist Tom Kerr from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Preregistration is required. Call 585-457-3228.

April 1 – Inland trout and salmon opening day

April 3 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting at the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, 7 p.m.

April 6 -- Start of the Alden Rod & Gun Club's spring trap league that runs through June 15. The club is located at 12 County Line Road. This is a 300-bird scratch league. All shooters welcome. There will be a 50-bird shoot off at the banquet on June 16. Practice shooters welcome. Sign-up time is 6-9 p.m. every Friday. Shooting available on Wednesdays starting May 2, sign-up 12-2 p.m. Call Tom Ess at 431-9292

April 6-8 – Wilson Bullhead Derby in Niagara County waters sponsored by the Wilson Conservation Club, Route 425, Wilson. Derby starts 5 p.m. April 6 and ends at 1 p.m. on April 8. Weigh station open April 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register at CMC Auto in Wilson or the Slippery Sinker in Olcott. Call Eric at 628-6078 for more info.

April 7 – Big Wheels Bicycle Club open house at Zion United Church of Christ, corner of Koenig Circle and Parker Boulevard, Town of Tonawanda, 1-3 p.m. Call Karen at 308-4127 or Barbara at 625-8308. www.bigwheelsbikeclub.com

April 7 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association’s annual pen rearing gathering at the Town of Newfane Marina, Olcott to prepare for receiving fish, 9:30 a.m.

April 7 – Fly Fishing 101 classes at Orvis Buffalo from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.. Preregister at www.orvis.com/buffalo or call 276-7200. There are also classes April 14, 21 and 28.

April 7 – Birding by car at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Cayuga Overlook along Route 77. Call 585-948-5445 for more info.

April 7 – Outdoor Flea Market with hunting, fishing and camping merchandise hosted by Taar Fishing at Lakeview Fire Hall. Contact Bruce Kowalski at 359-5733 for more information.

April 7 – Springtime Bluebird Walk at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.

April 7 – Saw-whet Owl Search at Beaver Meadow Audubon Center, N. Java from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with naturalist Tom Kerr. Pre-registration required. Cost is $5. Call 585-457-3228.

April 8 – Niagara County Gobblers Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its annual banquet at the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Hall, 3:30 p.m. Call Pam Lederhouse at 791-3151.

April 12 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport. Speaker theme will be on tournament spring king techniques.

April 12 – State of Lake Erie sponsored by NY Sea Grant at Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, 7 p.m.

April 13 – Oak Orchard National Wildlife Turkey Federation Banquet at the Carlton Fire Department Rec Hall starting at 5:30 p.m. Call Bob St. John at 585-682-4495 for more info.

April 14 – Spring Waterfowl ID at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, Casey Road, Alabama from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Preregister at 585-948-5445.

April 14 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs Annual Awards Banquet at Terry’s Corners VFC, Route 77, Lockport starting at 5 p.m. Call Dave Whitt at 754-2133 for tickets.

April 14 – Niagara Frontier Chapter, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet at Samuel’s Grande manor, 8750 Main St., Williamsville, 5 p.m. Call 462-8126 for more information.